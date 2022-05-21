JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Like many in Jefferson County, Ryan Witt heard the trees around him in Arvada breaking overnight because of the weight from Friday’s snow.

“All night we were hearing stuff fall,” he said.

He didn’t realize how bad the situation was until his wife saw their front yard, where a huge tree had spit and fallen into the street.

“She was like, Oh, that’s a big one,” Ryan said.

Just down the street his neighbor had a branch fall on his truck.

“I’m not too worried about the camper top. It didn’t seem like it broke the windshield or anything,” the neighbor said.

Now for them, and many across the Denver metro area, begins the cleanup. If you live in Denver getting rid of fallen branches is easy.

“Put branches no larger than 4 inches in diameter out there with a regular trash. Put it in 4-foot bundles, no more than 50 pounds and DOTI will come by and pick it up,” said City of Denver Forester Mike Swanson.

For larger branches he adds, “If you have a truck, you can take it to the Cherry Creek Transfer Station on Quebec and East Cherry Creek Drive South.”

In Jefferson County, the County will soon be opening SLASH Collection Centers where you can drop branches off. The first one will be at Beaver Ranch Park on June 2nd-5th.

The City of Arvada posted on their website that they are trying to open locations to drop of branches as well, but ae focused right now on safely cleaning up the mess left behind by mother nature.

If you don’t have the resources to cut and drop branches off at designated sites, you can also just hire someone to do all the work for you.

“Call a licensed and insured professional tree company and they’ll chip it up they’ll be safe and prune the any damage or your tree remove the tree if it needs to be removed,” said Mike Swanson.

To find a complete list of SLASH collection sites visit Jefferson County’s website: https://www.jeffco.us/2493/Slash-Collection