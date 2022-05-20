FIRST ALERTWinter Storm Warning expected to cause widespread impacts on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A 21-year-old woman fell into Adams Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday. She did not survive.

The woman was from Virginia, Illinois. She fell into Adams Falls which is located on the East Inlet Trail on the west side of the park.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Grand Lake Fire assisted the park in recovering her body on Thursday evening.

Her name has not been released.

According to RMNP, Park visitors are reminded to remain back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls, especially during spring runoff. Rocks at streamside are often slippery. Water is extremely cold and can be deceivingly deep and swift. Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater.