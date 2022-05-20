ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park is closed to traffic due to the snowy weather. The road was closed Friday on the east side at Many Parks Curve and on the west side at the Colorado River Trailhead.
The road sits above 10,000 feet which means it is not an all-season road.
Trail Ridge Road typically reopens to through traffic in late May, depending on weather conditions. It hasn’t reopened for the season yet.
CBS4’s First Alert Meteorologists declared Friday and Saturday First Alert Weather days, due to a Winter Storm Warning in some areas of Colorado. Total snow accumulation will vary significantly across the region with the highest totals in the higher foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties as well as in the mountains as far west at Vail Pass. All of these areas are under a Winter Storm Warning. For the Denver metro area, locations west of south of downtown Denver have the best chance of getting more than 6 inches of snow. Elsewhere totals should reach at least 2-3 inches.
Visitors to RMNP are encouraged to call (970) 586-1222 for the status of Trail Ridge Road.