PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuations remain for residents near Pagosa Springs due to the Plumtaw Fire. As of May 20, the fire has burned 727 acres and is not contained.
Fire officials believe the fire started at around 1 p.m. on May 17 about 7 miles north of Pagosa Springs and two miles west of the intersections of Plumtaw and Fourmile Roads. Fire crews secured a fire line near those roads, and add clouds have helped them.
However, they expect dry and windy conditions on Thursday ahead of a cold front pushing into parts of Colorado.
“Potential still exists for the fire to cross Fourmile Road, but well-rested crews are better prepared to make good, safe, and effective decisions,” said Incident Commander Brad Pietruszka.
Nearly 200 firefighting personnel are working on this fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.