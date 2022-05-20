(CBS4) – If you’re looking for a real family getaway, how about an award winning Vrbo rental in Telluride? The agency just named the 3,900 square foot home with four bedrooms and five baths as one of the ten best in the nation.
It’s between the ski resort and the mountain village, with the appropriate name of Overlook Haus. It’s the only rental in the state to get the designation.
The house also includes a sunken hot tub and a fire pit.
Vrbo says it released the list to inspire families to travel. See the full Top 10 list.