(AP) – AT&T Sportsnet reporter Kelsey Wingert says she’s recovering after being struck in the head by a line drive during the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies’ game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.

“I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head,” Wingert said in a tweet, along with a photo that showed a row of stitches on her forehead.

Wingert, who covers the Rockies, was in the camera well past the Rockies’ first-base dugout on Monday night. Giants outfielder Austin Slater fouled a ball off Rockies reliever Daniel Bard and the ball hit Wingert.

Wingert said she spent five hours in a hospital, where tests revealed no fractures or internal bleeding. She said she “received internal & external stitches.”

Ender Inciarte of the Atlanta Braves is interviewed by Fox Sports South field reporter Kelsey Wingert after Inciarte's game winning squeeze bunt during the game against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on April 21, 2018.

Kelsey Wingert when she was a Fox Sports South field reporter in 2018 (file photo credit: Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Wingert also was hit by a foul ball in 2018, when she was covering the Atlanta Braves for Fox Sports South. She suffered a broken right eye socket when she was struck by a foul ball from Odubel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies.

