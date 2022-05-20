FIRST ALERTWinter Storm Warning expected to cause widespread impacts on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
DENVER (CBS4) – A late (and unusual) May snowstorm caused some troubles for Denver International Airport on Friday. At one point, the airport reported more than 210 cancelations and more than 300 delays.

It’s not clear if all were caused by weather.

DIA reminds passengers to check with their airlines ahead of time.