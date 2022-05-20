By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – A late (and unusual) May snowstorm caused some troubles for Denver International Airport on Friday. At one point, the airport reported more than 210 cancelations and more than 300 delays.
It’s not clear if all were caused by weather.
Colorado weather got us like
If you're flying out today or tomorrow, check your flight status w your airline before heading to DEN. Drive safely, or consider taking the RTD A-Line
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 20, 2022
DIA reminds passengers to check with their airlines ahead of time.