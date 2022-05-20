(CBS4) — Weather forced high schools to switch up their graduation plans Friday. We were at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison during the morning, where several ceremonies were planned. Some schools had backup plans.
Evergreen High School was able to keep its Red Rocks ceremony on track for a 9 a.m. start. But Columbine and Chatfield moved their respective graduations to the Denver Colosseum.
DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School moved its ceremony to their school gymnasium. DCIS Baker moved its ceremony under a tent at the Denver Botanic Gardens. And DCIS Montbello was tentatively planning it will move its ceremony to the gym.