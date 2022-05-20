DENVER (CBS4) – The snow arrived earlier on Friday and the moisture hasn’t stopped! Our temperatures plummeted more than 50 degrees from Thursday to Friday afternoon! We expect snow to continue heavily through early Saturday morning for most areas along the Front Range and our mountains.
We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through Saturday at noon. The bulk of the snow will hit during the overnight into early Saturday morning hours. After that, it will gradually get lighter through the morning before clearing in the afternoon.
As we head into the overnight hours, our temperatures will drop to the upper 20s. This means we have a Freeze Warnings for many areas. Once temperatures drop, we will really start to see the snow stick in areas it hasn’t yet.
All of this snow and cold isn’t great for our budding flowers and trees, but we really need this moisture. Spring snow can be branch breaking for our trees and kill our flowers, but with a drought like this-every drop matters. Here is a look at the latest drought monitor.
Snow continues to fall through the morning, before gradually tapering by early afternoon. Then, it will be fairly light before clearing up. We are in for another cold night in the upper 20s. Sunday is warmer, but a few rain showers are possible.