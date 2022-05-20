(CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies announced at noon on Friday that their evening game against the New York Mets at Coors Field in Denver will be played on Saturday instead.
The wet and cold weather conditions are what prompted the decision.
Friday’s game had been scheduled to take place at 6:40 p.m. It has been rescheduled to 1:10 p.m. on Saturday and will now be the first game in a doubleheader. Snow and rain are expected to be done in downtown Denver before first pitch, but conditions will be unseasonably cold.
Tonight's game vs. the @Mets has been postponed.
Full information regarding game times & tickets can be found in our media advisory here: pic.twitter.com/Fvd6z6krUO
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 20, 2022
People who have tickets for Friday night’s game will be able to use them for the Saturday afternoon game. The evening game will take place at 6:40 p.m.