(CBS4) – A First Alert Weather Day in Colorado meant some graduating seniors celebrated commencement in true Colorado fashion. Some schools had to act and think quickly to move their outdoor events somewhere else that was sheltered from Mother Nature.

There were the traditional caps and gowns, but for Evergreen High School, its graduation featured something unexpected, snow. The 2022 class graduated in open air at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

“I’m excited. I think it’s going to be different than other graduation and more memorable,” a graduate named Kaitlyn said.

Perhaps memorable in a very cold and wet way. The class of 2022 said farewell to high school with umbrellas and shivers.

“Obviously it would have been nicer if it was sunny and warmer. So what? It probably will be tomorrow. The kids are happy. It was great to see them it’s really fun being here,” a parent said.

The students were seated on the covered stage dressed in robes and layers as they received their hopefully-dry diplomas. Michael Robinson, a graduating senior wasn’t discouraged by the weather.

“I think it’s pretty cool. Different than other graduations, but I think it’ll go down in our school’s history and maybe Red Rocks, too.”

The seniors from Chatfield High School were supposed to be at Red Rocks, but they ended up at the Denver Coliseum.

A family member said, “We are bummed about Red Rocks, but it’s nice to be cozy and warm.”

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger spoke with a graduate who had rubber ducks for earrings.

“This looks like weather made for your earrings?” he asked.

“Yeah, I kind of wore them because it was wet,” she replied.

Through rain or snow the graduations must go on. For the class of 2022 after a pandemic, a late May graduation filled with snow seems one

more odd event to remember.