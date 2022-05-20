By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Colorado Department of Transportation plow drivers say they are out in full force as wintery weather blankets much of Colorado on Friday. Crews say they made the quick switch back to winter mode and started preparing on Thursday.
“Our plows were in summer mode in that we were focused on repairing potholes and guardrails and fixing bridges, but we are very flexible so we went into snow removal mode and part our crews have been out since 3 a.m. this morning on the I-70 mountain corridor,” said Tamara Robinson, a CDOT spokeswoman.
With this storm, CDOT is expecting more of a wet, slushy snow at least for the Denver metro area. Some parts of Interstate 70 could see accumulation.
CDOT reminds drivers the roads will be dangerous just as they are during the winter months.