JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Buc-ee’s gas station is one step closer to opening along I-25. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Texas-based mega gas station company is set for June 7 in Johnstown.
Buc-ee’s General Counsel Jeff Nadalo told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas in February that his company targeted Johnstown as a way to cater to commuters moving between Denver, Fort Collins and the Wyoming border.
Buc-ee’s has a reputation of having the cleanest bathrooms along any interstate in the country. He said the company intends to hire employees at no less than $15/hr, while also offering three weeks of PTO and a 401k matching system.