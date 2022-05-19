By Danielle Chavira
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuations were ordered for another fire in Colorado on Thursday. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office says those living between Simms Mesa Road, Government Springs Road and Wild Cat Canyon need to evacuate immediately.
The evacuation area covers a 5 mile radius. The estimated point of origin is about 15 miles southwest of Montrose.
The Simms Fire has burned 370 acres so far. It was reported on Thursday on the Ouray Ranger District of the Uncompahgre National Forest.
EVACUATION NOTICE
Any individuals that reside between Simms Mesa Rd, Government Springs Road as well as Wild Cat Canyon, EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. The evacuation area is a 5 mile radius of the pin on the map. Coordinates are 38.2763, -107.9271. pic.twitter.com/yeSyUhxsln
The U.S. Forest Service says structures in the fire’s path are threatened.
Two heavy engines and two Type 6 engines are among those working on the fire. The cause is under investigation.