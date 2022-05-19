DENVER (CBS4)– Some North High School students walked out of class on Thursday morning to show their support for popular teacher Tim Hernández. The school announced earlier this month that his contract would not be renewed.
They carried signs that read “Que Viva Mr. Hernández” and “Every Child Matter” and “No More Classroom Gentrification.”
The students headed to the Denver Public Schools headquarters to get their message out. There were also calls for a city-wide walkout at other DPS high schools.