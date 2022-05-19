DENVER (CBS4)– Ever wonder what it would really be like to hang out in Joey and Chandler’s apartment from “Friends”? Or maybe hang out in the kitchen with Monica and Rachel?
You’ll have your chance when “The Friends Experience: The One In Denver” opens in the Cherry Creek shopping district. The touring exhibit will open its doors – yes, including ones to Central Perk – June 16.
The exhibit honors the highlights of the series that ran for ten years and produced 235 episodes. It was created in 2019 for the show’s 25th anniversary and has been popular around the nation.
It’s your chance to explore 12 rooms of set recreations and take photos. They are filled with props from the show. And yes, that iconic orange couch is part of the experience and you can even poke “Ugly Naked Guy.”
Tickets are on sale now and prices vary depending on the day and time you choose. The “Friends Experience” runs through Labor Day.