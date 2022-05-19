AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– It was a great day a week ago when Ken Cook and Bill Thomas rode into the Aurora impound lot to recover the stolen trailer that contained years of their labor at model railroading. They are part of a group that calls the display the “Slick-X Line.”
They take the trailer all over to display at events in Colorado and out.
“Overall I feel elated,” said Cook as he reviewed the inside of the trailer.
The main parts of the 40×16 foot model railroad display made up of what they called, “modules” were still there. But many other items were stolen when the trailer was ripped off from a lot in Watkins around the beginning of May. It was found in Aurora, on May 12, but a lock had been broken and boxes of supplies were gone.
The items are far less valuable to thieves than they are to the men who built the display over a two-year period. But they’d like them back. Here are photos of many of the still missing items. If you have any information about the whereabouts of these items you can call: 303 588-3227 and leave a message.