(CBS4) – The schedule for this summer’s Film On The Rocks event is out. There will be five movies that will be playing at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2022.
They are “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Dune,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” and “The Sandlot.”
This marks the first time that the amphitheatre will be showing movies since the start of the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021 movies were shown in the parking lots of the venue, drive-in style.
Denver Film CEO, Kevin Smith said he’s glad that they’re able to bring back the “in-amphitheatre experience.”
“This year’s lineup, packed with some of the most popular films of all time, as well as some new film and documentary additions, is going to create a very memorable summer under the stars,” he said in a prepared statement.
Each movie is preceded by a short set by a musical performer.
Tickets cost $16 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at denverfilm.org.