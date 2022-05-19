DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment discussed the rising COVID cases in the state on Thursday morning. There are no changes in mandates like masks or social distancing despite the increase in cases.
The 7-day positivity rate for COVID is 8.68%. The number of hospitalizations for COVID is also increasing, it stands at 144, but health officials aren’t too concerned about that number.
The health officials said the future rate of infections is hard to predict because of the arrival of two new subvariants of omicron. They also discussed how Coloradans need to adjust to coronavirus.
“This is a virus that’s going to be with us for a significant period of time. It’s going to go up and it’s going to go down,” said CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.
CDPHE said testing will likely be a part of our lives and that it is important to have at-home testing kits.