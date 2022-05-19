BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder Valley School District is moving some of its graduation ceremonies inside due to the forecasted snow and cold. CBS4’s First Alert Meteorologists have called for a First Alert Weather Day on Friday due to the rapid drop in temperatures, along with a Winter Storm Warning calling for snow and rain.
According to BVSD, Centaurus and Peak to Peak high schools have changed locations, moving to the 1ST Bank Center, at their regularly scheduled date and time; Broomfield and Monarch high schools have changed location, date and time, moving up to Friday and to the 1ST Bank Center; Boulder High School moved date and time to Sunday morning, but they will remain at Recht Field.
Here is a listing of the following BVSD school graduation locations and times for this weekend:
Fairview High School
Date: May 19, 2022
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Christian Recht Field, 1604 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder
Boulder Prep
Date: May 20, 2022
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: The Chateaux at Fox Meadows, 13600 Xavier Lane Broomfield, CO 80023
Broomfield High School
Date: May 20, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: 1ST Bank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane in Broomfield
Monarch High School
Date: May 20, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: 1ST Bank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane in Broomfield
Centaurus High School
Date: May 20, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Location: 1ST Bank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane in Broomfield
Peak to Peak
Date: May 20, 2022
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: 1ST Bank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane in Broomfield
Boulder High School
Date: May 22, 2022
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Christian Recht Field, 1604 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder
Nederland High School
Date: May 22, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: Christian Recht Field, 1604 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder
Boulder Universal
Date: May 22, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Christian Recht Field, 1604 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder
Arapahoe Ridge High School
Date: May 22, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Location: Christian Recht Field, 1604 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder
Justice High School
Date: May 25, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Rd, Broomfield, CO 80020
New Vista High School
Date: May 28, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road in Boulder