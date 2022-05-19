DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets rookie guard Bones Hyland was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie second team. Hyland, who was drafted 26th, finished the season averaging 10 points per game, nearly 3 assists and 3 rebounds.
He’s the first Nugget to be named to the league’s All-Rookie team since Jamal Murray was honored in 2016-17 and the ninth Nugget ever to receive the honor.
Bones finished the season ranking second among all rookies in free-throw percentage, second in three-point field goals, sixth in three-point field goal percentage, ninth in assists per game and ninth in total points.