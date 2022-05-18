By Anna Maria Basquez
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescuers pulled six people out of the water in the Roaring Fork River late on Tuesday, as spring runoff proved its strength.
“The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was notified of four children and two adults whose raft had been pinned on a rock in the Roaring Fork River, about one mile below Iron Bridge, near Glenwood Springs, CO,” said a release issued by the sheriffs office. “The raft was being held against the rock by the strong current associated with the high water run-off of the Roaring Fork River.”
Garfield County Search and Rescue responded, beginning rescue on two adults and four children ages 7, 9, 13 and 14. They were rescued and then assisted 70 yards up a steep embankment to safety.
“Deputy (Mark) Vargas assisted the search and rescue team with their efforts,” the statement read. “The team had all six safely out of the river and up the embankment shortly after 9:00 PM.”
“This is a good reminder to everyone how powerful the river waters can be especially as we approach peak flows in both the Roaring Fork and Colorado Rivers,” officials said. “Even experienced rafters can be caught off guard and be stranded. It only takes a few seconds of indecision or inadvertently making a poor choice to wind up in a potentially disastrous situation.”