PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Plumtaw Fire is burning 7 miles north of Pagosa Springs in the San Juan National Forest. The fire is spreading.

(credit: San Juan National Forest)

The fire reached Fourmile Road overnight. Fire crews said the priority on Wednesday is to keep the fire west of Fourmile Road.

Five large air tankers and helicopters are working on helping extinguish the fire. Firefighters are also on the ground.

