PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Plumtaw Fire is burning 7 miles north of Pagosa Springs in the San Juan National Forest. The fire is spreading.
The fire reached Fourmile Road overnight. Fire crews said the priority on Wednesday is to keep the fire west of Fourmile Road.
The #PlumtawFire is burning 7 miles north of Pagosa Springs on the #SanJuanNF. Follow InciWeb for complete info: https://t.co/qOPd9p1Yj8. Overnight, the fire reached Fourmile Rd, and firefighters tied it into Plumtaw Road. Today, priority is holding the fire west of Fourmile Rd. pic.twitter.com/ym6XC5LFUl
— SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) May 18, 2022
Five large air tankers and helicopters are working on helping extinguish the fire. Firefighters are also on the ground.