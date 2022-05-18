SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – OSHA has determined that a Breckenridge contractor willfully exposed workers to on-the-job hazards before a deadly trench collapse last year. One person died and two others were rescued in the collapse at a site along Sallie Barber Road in unincorporated Summit County in November 2021.
A contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development that overlooks the Breckenridge Ski Area. OSHA found the same trench had caved in before and that A4S Construction did not install protection systems.
The company was also cited for failing to inspect the site and not having a safe exit from the site within 25 feet of workers.