SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – OSHA has determined that a Breckenridge contractor willfully exposed workers to on-the-job hazards before a deadly trench collapse last year. One person died and two others were rescued in the collapse at a site along Sallie Barber Road in unincorporated Summit County in November 2021.

(credit: CBS)

A contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development that overlooks the Breckenridge Ski Area. OSHA found the same trench had caved in before and that A4S Construction did not install protection systems.

(credit: CBS)

The company was also cited for failing to inspect the site and not having a safe exit from the site within 25 feet of workers.