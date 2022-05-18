TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Residents in Teller County who were evacuated during the High Park Fire can finally return home. Evacuation orders were lifted at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire that started last Thursday was at least 69% contained by Wednesday morning. It has burned more than 1,500 acres so far. The fire burned on a ridge bordered by High Park Road to the west and steep, rocky terrain with dense fuels to the east, toward Fourmile Creek.
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said that only residents may return home and they must present a valid ID or other proof of residency to enter the area.