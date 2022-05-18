GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s gems will reopen after suffering two summers of devastation. The Hanging Lake Trail was severely damaged by the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020 and mudslides the following summer.

With $2.2 million in investments from a Community impact grant from Great Outdoors Colorado, the trail will be reconstructed and restored to its bucket-list glamour. The design phase is expected to begin later this summer. The trail is also getting close to another $1 million in restoration help.

“Hanging Lake is a community treasure, and we are so grateful that area residents and guests will be able access it this summer so soon after last year’s debris flows. We heard from across the state how important Hanging Lake is to Colorado. We look forward to welcoming back visitors who can’t wait to hike up the temporary trail to see this awe-inspiring natural landmark,” said Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes.

Right now, bridge one is restored, and work continues on bridge two. Crews are focusing on a $150,000 temporary trail, while the long-term goal is to make it as sturdy as possible. Work is expected to take three years.

“Out of the seven bridges on the trail, not all of them were hit, but this one was washed down the river entirely, so they’re starting from scratch,” an official said.

Officials hope to restore the trail enough to make it accessible to anyone. The temporary trail will lead to the picturesque aquamarine lake.

Officials warn hikers the trail might be closed sporadically due to potential debris and flooding in the future.

Tickets for reservations will open May 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $12 per person.