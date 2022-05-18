GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Lightning is being blamed for a fire at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in southern Colorado. Park officials say the fire started along the road to get inside in the grassland.
Traffic is not being let inside, and the visitor center is closed. Further information about the size of the fire or damage were not released.
At 3pm, a fire started along the entrance road, in the grasslands. Park staff are working with neighboring fire agencies. At this time, inbound traffic and the visitor center are closed. There are no other evacuations. The park will provide updates as we receive them. pic.twitter.com/s9gFwvwYtV
— Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve (@GreatDunesNPS) May 18, 2022