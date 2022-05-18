CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Great Sand Dunes National Park

GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Lightning is being blamed for a fire at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in southern Colorado. Park officials say the fire started along the road to get inside in the grassland.

Traffic is not being let inside, and the visitor center is closed. Further information about the size of the fire or damage were not released.

 