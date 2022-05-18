DENVER (CBS4)– Prosecutors have charged Elijah Hood with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two adults and one child in a northeast Denver apartment. The victims in last month’s shooting have been identified as Denise Hood, her grandson Donn’e Allen and 4-year-old great-grandson Me’khi Parham Allen.
Police said that Elijah Hood was tracked down after Metro Crime Stoppers received multiple tips that identified the suspect as “EJ,” which matches the suspect’s first and middle initial.
Hood, 24, is the nephew of Denise Hood, one of the victims. He also faces child abuse and burglary charges.
The victims were found shot and killed April 26 inside a northeast Denver apartment near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street. Investigators said that several shell casings were recovered inside the apartment, which led them to believe the shooting happened inside.
Earlier this month, the reward in the case was increased to $10,000 through Metro Crime Stoppers.
Elijah Hood has a criminal record that includes drugs, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, violation of protection order, possession of a large-capacity magazine, second-degree kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Five days before the triple shooting occurred, Hood was found to be in violation of previous terms for the possession of a weapon by a previous juvenile offender and re-sentenced.