(CBS4)– COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Colorado. You’ve likely noticed more people around you are getting sick, or you may have even battled the virus yourself recently. Some people are even getting COVID for a second time. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about reinfection.

“The biggest question we’re having in the medical community is whether it’s fair to call these reinfections or simply new infections,” says Dr. Dave. “COVID is an illness with a lot of mutation and variants to it.”

Colorado is one of the few states that is keeping track of COVID-19 second-infection cases. Between Aug. 20, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021, there were 822 people who had a second infection of the virus. That’s 0.19% of Colorado’s total case count.

Dr. Dave says coronavirus is a member of the common cold family, and we all know we can get colds more than once a year.

“We think the same thing may happen with coronavirus, where we have the potential to be infected with a new COVID germ multiple times a year. And that’s the biggest fear we have because this is not the common cold. This is an illness that is extremely contagious and is something that can make you extremely sick.”

Dr. Dave urges getting your first booster dose if you haven’t already and get a second booster if you’re eligible.

“We’re hoping that over time, each wave of illness will be a little less severe than the one before and the risk of hospitalization and death will be lower.”