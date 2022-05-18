BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder is once again expecting that Chautauqua Park will be a popular destination this summer. That’s why the city is rolling out its shuttle service at the end of the month.
The Park-to-Park shuttle program runs on summer weekends and holidays from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. This year, the shuttle begins operating Saturday, May 28, and runs through Monday, Sept. 5. The holidays include Memorial Day, May 30, Independence Day, July 4, and Labor Day, Sept. 5.
The shuttle picks up riders at several stops around Boulder as well as from the New Vista High School Parking lot at 700 20th St., the CU Regent parking lot at Regent Drive just east of Broadway and the downtown Boulder parking garages.
There is paid parking at Chautauqua on weekends and summer holidays at $2.50/hour. During fall, winter and spring, there is no shuttle or satellite parking service, and parking is free at Chautauqua.