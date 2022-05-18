ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Just in time for Memorial Day, Bustang to Estes will resume on May 28. Organizers added another stop on the route in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The Bustang to Estes service started in 2019, but had to stop due to the coronavirus pandemic. The service will make two roundtrips between Denver’s Union Station, Estes Park and RMNP each weekend through Oct. 2.
“We’re excited to welcome Bustang back to Estes Park this summer,” said Mayor Wendy Koenig. “Whether you’re a local heading to the Denver area, or a guest visiting Estes, using Bustang is a great way to beat the stress of traffic, avoid buying more gas, and enjoy a smooth trip.”
Passengers heading to the park will need to get to the Park & Ride transit hub on Bear Lake Road. They can later transfer to shuttles within the park.
While Bustang passengers don’t need to buy a timed permit for the park, a roundtrip ticket for Bustang is $10 per person. Children 11 years old and younger ride for free with an adult.
Find more information about the Bustang service in Estes Park.