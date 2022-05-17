(CBS4) – A semi truck rolled over in Denver on westbound Interstate 70 early Tuesday afternoon and caused traffic issues for nearly 2 hours.
So far it’s not clear if anyone was hurt.
Highway crews shut down the ramp from westbound I-70 onto Interstate 270 until just before 2 p.m.
#I70 westbound: Crash at Exit 279B – Central Park Boulevard. Ramp restrictions in force. Ramp to WB I-270 is closed, due to rolled over semi. https://t.co/greCFsgbuw
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 17, 2022