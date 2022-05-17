CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, I-70, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

(CBS4) – A semi truck rolled over in Denver on westbound Interstate 70 early Tuesday afternoon and caused traffic issues for nearly 2 hours.

(credit: CBS)

So far it’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

Highway crews shut down the ramp from westbound I-70 onto Interstate 270 until just before 2 p.m.

Jesse Sarles