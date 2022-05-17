CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– People joined state lawmakers at the state Capitol on Tuesday for a prayer vigil to honor the victims of the grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened at a Tops Friendly Markets store. Ten people were killed, and three others were injured, 11 of them Black. The shooting is believed to be a racially motivated attack.

(credit: CBS)

“Last Saturday in Buffalo started out as a very normal day, I’m sure that the people in the grocery store were doing their shopping, you had senior citizens and the elderly in a majority Black town, shopping, making some dinner plans, and they never made it out of that supermarket,” said one participant of the vigil.

(credit: CBS)

Those who gathered wanted to take time out of their day to remember those who were killed in the grocery store shooting. Last year, a gunman entered the King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa in Boulder and killed 10 people.