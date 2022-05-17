CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
(CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay, former running back for the Denver Broncos, is signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Lindsay’s agent Mike McCartney announced the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Lindsay, the former CU Buff and Bronco, spent last season with the Texans and the Dolphins.

Following a stellar career in Boulder, Lindsay signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Broncos, but totaled just 502 yards rushing in 2020 and managed just 249 yards rushing last season in Houston and Miami.

The Colts visit Mile High on Oct. 6, which could make for a fun homecoming for Lindsay should he make the Colts roster.

 

