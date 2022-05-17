AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Parents, teachers and community members are fighting to keep their kids’ neighborhood schools open. Aurora Public Schools could shut down Paris and Sable Elementary schools next school year.
The Board of Education voted to keep Paris and Sable Elementary schools open next year, but the option is back on the table for Tuesday night’s board meeting. A spokesperson for the district said the board made the decision to vote against the superintendent’s recommendation to close the schools.
Instead, the district wanted more time to study possible options to save the schools through subsidization or consolidation.
There was a rally where parents and teachers gathered to show their support for those two schools in danger of closing.
“They have everything for the kids, they have emotional support, they have education, they have after-school programs, they have mental health, they have all their needs met here. There’s no school like Paris, I can tell you that,” said Paris Elementary parent Rocio Reza.