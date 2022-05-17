(CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow participated in a historic moment at the nation’s Capitol: Congress’ first public hearing on UFOs in more than half a century.
The hearing comes after a Congressional-mandated report released last year found that most of the incidents analyzed remain unidentified. There have been nearly 150 reports of unidentified aerial phenomena since 2004.
“Since the early 2000s, we have seen an increasing number of unauthorized and/or unidentified objects in military-controlled training areas and training rangers and other designated airspace. Reports of sightings are frequent and continuing,” said Scott Bray, Deputy Director Of Naval Intelligence.
A new office under the Secretary of Defense is dedicated to investigating hundreds of reported UAPs.