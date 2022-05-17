DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver faces another federal lawsuit involving police that stems from the 2020 protests after George Floyd’s death. A dozen people who were prat of the protests accuse the Denver Police Department of using excessive and indiscriminate force on them.
DENVER, CO – MAY 30: A police officer in riot gear stands next to the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights and Governor Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard in hopes of stopping protests that have wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
They also claim those tactics were meant to deter them from exercising their Constitutional rights to protest.
DENVER, CO – MAY 30: Police officers pepper spray a woman next to the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights and Governor Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard in hopes of stopping protests that have wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)