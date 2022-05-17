DENVER (CBS4)– This is National Police Week, a chance to honor officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. On Tuesday, the Denver Police Department had its “Honor the Fallen” event.
That event included a walk around downtown Denver to the memorial markers of some fallen officers. The markers are important so the community never forgets the sacrifices of officers.
“While the environment may have changed from that period of time, today there is still the service the officers provide and their willingness to stand and defend the City of Denver hasn’t changed,” said Denver Police Museum president Michael Hess.
The Denver Police Department has lost 77 officers in the line of duty.