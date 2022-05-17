Another Warm Day With Late Day ThunderstormsWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

Civic Center EATS Is Back With A New Inclusive InitiativeA delicious tradition is returning to Civic Center Park in Denver. Starting on May 19, food trucks will line up to be part of this year's Civic Center EATS. Organizers say they've added music this year as well as a pay-as-you-are-able initiative called EATS for ALL.

11 hours ago

DPS Employees, Parents Protest Low Wages Amid Higher Cost Of LivingSome Denver Public School employees are protesting for higher wages, saying the district's minimum wage is not enough to survive in Denver. The minimum wage in Denver is $15.87.

11 hours ago

VIDEO: Suspects Wanted In Double Shooting At Denver HotelDenver Police need help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting at a hotel last week. Investigators responded to the Nativ Hotel on Wazee Street at around 2 a.m. on May 8.

11 hours ago

Concealed Carry Ordinance Passes In DenverAt a meeting on Monday, Denver’s City Council approved reinstating a prohibition on allowing people with concealed carry firearms permits to carry in city facilities and buildings. The vote was an overwhelming 9-3.

11 hours ago

Robin Niceta Charged With Making False Allegation Against CouncilmemberRobin Niceta, a former social worker with Arapahoe County, was charged Monday morning with retaliation against an elected official and making a false report. Niceta is the partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

11 hours ago