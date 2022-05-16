BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at the University of Colorado Boulder had the chance to hear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak virtually amid the war in his country. CU Boulder was one of many within the Association of American Universities which hosted Zelenskyy.
He spoke about how universities can work with Ukrainian officials to help rebuild the higher education system in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy also shared the importance of speaking up.
“When you respond to the challenges and whether you do anything when you witness an injustice, and I would like you to choose this path, the path of being active,” Zelenskyy said through an interpreter.
He says he envisions education which promotes scientific discovery and technological advancement while working with an international network to help students succeed.