DENVER (CBS4) – Drone video showing the RTD W light rail station on Knox Court shows groups congregating, some not waiting for a train at all. Neighbors say drugs, including fentanyl, are rampant.

“They are all doing the same thing, they are shooting up, getting high, selling fentanyl,” said a female resident of an apartment building nearby.

The danger is the reason she did not want to show her face. Danger as close as her building’s garage. Security camera video shows a man beating a female senior citizen before walking away. She was seriously hurt.

“She went down to the garage, and they broke into her car, and they came over and beat her up,” one resident said.

Her friend, Brian Hirak, used his drone to document what he said was drug sales and use at the station.

“A person takes foil, a straw and lights up on the corner of a building.”

He too says the problems seemed tied to drug users from Union Station moving on down the RTD line.

The building resident who spoke with CBS4 said she cannot walk her dog without being disturbed.

“There’s open drug dealing. There’s people just stoned out of their minds. They approached me and asked me if I wanted to buy drugs,” she said.

She said she was offered “blues,” a street term for the deadly drug fentanyl.

RTD issued the following statement to CBS4: