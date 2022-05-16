CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Wheat Ridge News

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Wheat Ridge investigated a rollover crash on Interstate 70 over Kipling Boulevard on Monday morning. The crash involved two vehicles, a red pickup and a white sedan.

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

The rollover caused some lane closures in that area on I-70 and there were traffic backups due to the crash. Investigators urged drivers to consider an alternate route.

Police continue to investigate what happened leading up to the crash. All lanes were reopened shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

