WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Wheat Ridge investigated a rollover crash on Interstate 70 over Kipling Boulevard on Monday morning. The crash involved two vehicles, a red pickup and a white sedan.
The rollover caused some lane closures in that area on I-70 and there were traffic backups due to the crash. Investigators urged drivers to consider an alternate route.
Police continue to investigate what happened leading up to the crash. All lanes were reopened shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.
Rollover accident on I-70 WB over Kipling. Unbelievably, no injuries. Expect lane closures while we work to get this cleared. pic.twitter.com/e8SBsAdVCO
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) May 16, 2022