Filed Under:Cache la Poudre River, Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Poudre River Whitewater Park is expected to be closed for a couple of days for crews to clean up some debris from the Cache la Poudre River. Debris came through and rested at the railroad trestle west of College Avenue a few days ago.

The Fort Collins Parks and Recreation Department says the railroad company is removing the debris, and work could take a day or two.

Poudre Fire Authority shared a picture of what appears to be logs and mounds of pine needles pushed up against the trestle.

The park will remained closed until then.