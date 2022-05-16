FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Poudre River Whitewater Park is expected to be closed for a couple of days for crews to clean up some debris from the Cache la Poudre River. Debris came through and rested at the railroad trestle west of College Avenue a few days ago.
The Fort Collins Parks and Recreation Department says the railroad company is removing the debris, and work could take a day or two.
Poudre Fire Authority shared a picture of what appears to be logs and mounds of pine needles pushed up against the trestle.
The #PoudreRiver is starting to fill with cold mountain water, and it’s brought debris with it. This photo was taken this morning at the railroad trestle just west of College Ave., upriver from the Whitewater Park in #FortCollins. pic.twitter.com/V432JXcQNL
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 13, 2022
The park will remained closed until then.