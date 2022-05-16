Devon Toews: Avalanche Defenseman's Whirlwind Journey To Colorado And Becoming A SuperstarDevon Toews is the Robin to Cale Makar’s Batman. Toews might get less national anthem than Makar, but he’s a superstar in his own right.

Swelling Around Colorado Avalanche Goalie Darcy Kuemper's Eye Subsideshe swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask.

Broncos Rookie Montrell Washington Is One To Watch This OffseasonBroncos rookie Montrell Washington will be competing for the returner job and trying to claim a spot in a loaded wide receiver room.

Schedule Set For Colorado Avalanche-St. Louis Blues In Second Round Playoff SeriesThe wait is over for the Colorado Avalanche! They finally know when they will start their second round series with the St. Louis Blues.

Kris Bryant Closer To Return With Colorado Rockies After Cortisone ShotColorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant took swings in the cage Friday for the first time since he was sidelined with a sore back nearly three weeks ago and is eyeing a minor league rehab assignment.

Russell Wilson Signing With Broncos, And Other Offseason QB Moves, Played Big Role In NFL ScheduleWhen the NFL schedule makers started to dig in after the Super Bowl on putting together the complex puzzle of a 272-game schedule, Tom Brady had just retired, Russell Wilson was in Seattle and the free-agent frenzy hadn't even started.