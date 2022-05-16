DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police need help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting at a hotel last week. Investigators responded to the Nativ Hotel on Wazee Street at around 2 a.m. on May 8.
Investigators believe there was some type of disturbance inside the hotel which ended in two people being shot. Police say both victims were men and suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The suspects are seen in surveillance video.
Those who know more about the shooting or the suspects are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.