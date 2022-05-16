DENVER (CBS4)– One year ago, Children’s Hospital Colorado declared a state of emergency in youth mental health. It was the first time that had happened.
Pediatric emergency departments were overrun with children attempting suicide and other forms of crisis.
Even before COVID-19, Colorado had a mental health crisis among kids. Suicide is the number one cause of death among kids ages 10-18 in Colorado, and since 2019, the number of kids in need of emergency mental care has doubled.
“In Colorado, actually, suicide is the number one cause of death beginning at age 10 which is really shocking,” said Children’s Hospital Colorado chief of mental health Dr. Ron-Li Liaw.
Liaw said to help our kids it is crucial to invest in mental health infrastructure on all levels of government.
CBS News Colorado is partnering with MTV on “Mental Health is Health” seeking to improve mental health in our community by normalizing conversation about mental health, sharing resources, and highlighting groups taking action to help others thrive.