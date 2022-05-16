DENVER (CBS4) – Snow in late May is no stranger to Colorado, even across the lower elevations, including the Denver metro area. In fact, it was just a few years ago when Denver recorded three inches of snow on May 20, 2019. The snow was heavy and wet, breaking numerous tree limbs around the city.

A cold and potentially wet storm system will move into the northern and central Rockies later this week. It will have unseasonably cold air for this time of year. By Saturday morning we could see freezing temperatures either in or close to the Denver metro area.

Right now it looks like highs in Denver could struggle to get out of the 40s on Friday with a chilly rain. If that rain can last until the coldest air arrives, it could mix with or change to snow by the evening.

Rain and snow showers are also expected in the high country with the potential to see accumulating snow in the northern and central mountains. The storm will probably be too far north to do much for the southern counties of Colorado.

Any changes in the track of this storm could mean drastic changes to the extended forecast. If it goes too far north, it won’t be as cold or wet in Colorado. If it tracks more to the south then we could see the opposite. Stay with CBS4 for the latest from our team of meteorologists in the First Alert Weather Center.