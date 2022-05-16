(CBS4) – The wait is over for the Colorado Avalanche! They finally know when they will start their second round series with the St. Louis Blues.

Game 1 in Denver at Ball Arena will take place on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 will be on Thursday and then the series shifts to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4 on the 21st and the 23rd.

When the puck finally hits the ice, it have been more than a week since the Colorado Avalanche last played, which begs the question — is there such a thing as too much rest?

Coach Jared Bednar says it can be, but they’ve found it very beneficial in terms of giving the players a chance to get away from the game and decompress, and he says the group has come back focused and ready.

And of course, the other big advantage is getting to play a team that is fatigued. But after the Blues closed out their series on Thursday, the Avs don’t really have the upper hand in that department anymore.

“Both teams will be hungry and chomping at the bit,” Bednar said.

The Avalanche played the Blues three times during the regular season and the Avs went 2-1 in those games.

The Avs were the first NHL team to advance to the second round this postseason.