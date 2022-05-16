DENVER (CBS4) – A delicious tradition is returning to Civic Center Park in Denver. Starting on May 19, food trucks will line up to be part of this year’s Civic Center EATS. Organizers say they’ve added music this year as well as a pay-as-you-are-able initiative called EATS for ALL.
The initiative also sets aside some of the funds to waive fees for for small, BIPOC-owned businesses.
“We also believe the best stories are told from diverse viewpoints and it’s our job to elevate those viewpoints as much as we can. That’s why we are so excited to support the launch of EATS for ALL and look forward to seeing its impact for many years to come,” said Sarah Hogan, Co-Founder and Chief Purpose Officer at Barefoot PR.
Some food trucks participating this year are Rocky Mountain Slices, Still Smokin BBQ Joint and Mama Kabob.
The food trucks will be available every Thursday through Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.