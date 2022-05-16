BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder City Council is considering reinstating its ban on assault-style weapons. The ban was struck down 10 days before the King Soopers shooting in Boulder on March 22, 2021.
That ban is one of several gun control measures proposed in Boulder, including raising the age limit to 21 to buy guns, implementing a 10-day waiting period to buy guns and restrictions on both open carry and concealed carry.
The Boulder City Council will hold a public hearing on those measures next month.