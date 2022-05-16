Donations Sent With Warmth, Hugs To Parents Of 'Newborns In Need'Volunteers stayed busy on Saturday morning unpacking bags of donations from cars in a special drive-through baby shower.

Pelican In Jackson County The Latest Wild Bird To Test Positive For Avian FluPathologists with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed Friday the most recent positive test for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) among the state's wild bird population has come from a pelican found May 4 in Jackson County.

Teens Celebrate Prom With Children's Hospital ColoradoDozens of teen patients diagnosed with life-threatening or life-limiting medical conditions danced the night away Friday at a prom held just for them.

No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In ColoradoCOVID-19 cases are rising in Colorado. Boulder County is prepared to take action to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

'Staffing Saves Lives': Nurses Take To The Streets, Want Safer Work EnvironmentsNurses in Colorado say that COVID has cost them and they took to the streets on Thursday to get their message out.

Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' To Be Banned From Some Consumer Products Sold In Colorado, After Legislature Passes BillA bill restricting the sale of consumer products containing PFAS, commonly known as "forever chemicals," has passed both the Colorado house and senate, and is on its way to the governor's desk to become law.