(CBS4) – The country’s deadliest outbreak of equine flu is still ongoing in southern Colorado but officials from the Bureau of Land Management say it’s winding down.
A total of 144 wild horses have died at the BLM facility in Cañon City since the outbreak began nearly 3 weeks ago. That’s about a third of the wild horses captured from the West Douglas herd area on Colorado’s Western Slope last year.
Only horses from that herd have died from the illness.
BLM officials say that the West Douglas herd was not vaccinated but have not explained why those vaccinations were delayed.
Last week Gov. Jared Polis released a statement about the disease outbreak and deaths of the horses. It said in part “I’ve directed our Department of Agriculture and the state veterinarian to re-engage with the Bureau of Land Management to review the situation and evaluate what can be done to avoid this situation in the future.”
So far the BLM has implemented a voluntary quarantine of affected horses.